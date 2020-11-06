FY2020 EPS Estimates for Patrick Industries, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:PATK)

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Patrick Industries in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, November 1st. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress now expects that the construction company will earn $4.05 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.60. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Patrick Industries’ FY2021 earnings at $5.90 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on PATK. Bank of America upgraded Patrick Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Patrick Industries from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded Patrick Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded Patrick Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:PATK opened at $63.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.90 and a 200 day moving average of $56.05. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Patrick Industries has a 12-month low of $16.70 and a 12-month high of $69.84.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $700.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.50 million. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 2.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS.

In related news, EVP Courtney Blosser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.52, for a total transaction of $99,780.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,551,502.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 1,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total value of $111,200.40. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 286,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,209,869.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Patrick Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Patrick Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Patrick Industries by 500.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Patrick Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Patrick Industries by 118.6% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,882 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

