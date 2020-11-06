FY2020 EPS Estimates for Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Lifted by Wedbush

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) – Analysts at Wedbush boosted their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 4th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now expects that the company will post earnings of $9.67 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $8.20. Wedbush also issued estimates for Mr. Cooper Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $2.93 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

COOP has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.57.

Shares of COOP stock opened at $23.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.77. Mr. Cooper Group has a 52 week low of $4.31 and a 52 week high of $25.14.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COOP. No Street GP LP boosted its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. No Street GP LP now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,660,000 after acquiring an additional 515,201 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the second quarter worth approximately $2,438,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the second quarter worth approximately $2,015,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 10,935.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 156,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 154,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 588.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 176,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 150,681 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through Servicing, Originations, and Xome segments. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans as well as operates as a subservicer for various clients that own the underlying servicing rights.

