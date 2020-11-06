FY2020 EPS Estimates for Masonite International Co. Raised by Northcoast Research (NYSE:DOOR)

Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) – Research analysts at Northcoast Research upped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Masonite International in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 4th. Northcoast Research analyst K. Hocevar now forecasts that the company will earn $6.15 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.00. Northcoast Research currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $588.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.40 million. Masonite International had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS.

DOOR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Masonite International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Masonite International from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Masonite International from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Masonite International from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Masonite International from $111.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.00.

Shares of NYSE:DOOR opened at $90.44 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.30 and a 200-day moving average of $81.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.09 and a beta of 1.83. Masonite International has a twelve month low of $34.88 and a twelve month high of $109.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 8.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 624,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,490,000 after acquiring an additional 47,409 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors raised its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 107.1% during the second quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 316,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,585,000 after acquiring an additional 163,450 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 7.3% during the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 283,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,034,000 after acquiring an additional 19,374 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 1.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 259,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,222,000 after acquiring an additional 4,672 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 405,964.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 231,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,003,000 after acquiring an additional 231,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

