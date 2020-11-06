FY2020 EPS Estimates for Golden Star Resources Ltd. (GSC.TO) (TSE:GSC) Raised by Analyst

Golden Star Resources Ltd. (GSC.TO) (TSE:GSC) (NYSE:GSS) – Desjardins lifted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Golden Star Resources Ltd. (GSC.TO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 2nd. Desjardins analyst A. Breichmanas now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.45. Desjardins also issued estimates for Golden Star Resources Ltd. (GSC.TO)’s FY2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Golden Star Resources Ltd. (GSC.TO) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$5.00 to C$6.75 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Golden Star Resources Ltd. (GSC.TO) from C$8.00 to C$8.25 in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Golden Star Resources Ltd. (GSC.TO) from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Tuesday.

GSC opened at C$5.49 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.84. The company has a market capitalization of $610.82 million and a PE ratio of -12.48. Golden Star Resources Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$2.56 and a 1 year high of C$6.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 258.92, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

About Golden Star Resources Ltd. (GSC.TO)

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and the Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, the Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground mine located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

