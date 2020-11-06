FY2020 EPS Estimates for Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (FFH.TO) (TSE:FFH) Cut by Analyst

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (FFH.TO) (TSE:FFH) – Research analysts at Cormark lowered their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (FFH.TO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 2nd. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($26.45) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.86). Cormark also issued estimates for Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (FFH.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $10.37 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $12.94 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $14.39 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $17.48 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $17.10 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $61.90 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (FFH.TO) from C$440.00 to C$420.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (FFH.TO) from C$600.00 to C$500.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (FFH.TO) from C$500.00 to C$525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th.

TSE:FFH opened at C$383.71 on Wednesday. Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of C$319.37 and a twelve month high of C$637.11. The company has a market cap of $10.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$383.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$396.97. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.79.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. It insures against losses to property from fire, explosion, earthquake, windstorm, flood, boiler explosion, machinery breakdown, and construction defects, as well as underwrites automobile, commercial and personal property, and crop insurance.

