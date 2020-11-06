FY2020 EPS Estimates for Aecon Group Inc. (ARE.TO) (TSE:ARE) Increased by Analyst

Aecon Group Inc. (ARE.TO) (TSE:ARE) – Investment analysts at Desjardins boosted their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Aecon Group Inc. (ARE.TO) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, November 1st. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.12 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.53.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ARE. Raymond James set a C$22.00 price target on shares of Aecon Group Inc. (ARE.TO) and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Atb Cap Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aecon Group Inc. (ARE.TO) in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Aecon Group Inc. (ARE.TO) from C$19.50 to C$19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$17.00 target price on shares of Aecon Group Inc. (ARE.TO) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$19.38.

ARE opened at C$14.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $877.21 million and a P/E ratio of 12.78. Aecon Group Inc. has a 1-year low of C$10.94 and a 1-year high of C$19.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$14.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$14.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.76, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 23rd. Aecon Group Inc. (ARE.TO)’s payout ratio is 54.54%.

Aecon Group Inc. (ARE.TO) Company Profile

Aecon Group Inc and its subsidiaries provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

