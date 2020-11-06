FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:FRCOY)

Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRCOY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fast Retailing in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Allen now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.93 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.97.

OTCMKTS FRCOY opened at $72.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.88 and its 200-day moving average is $57.90. Fast Retailing has a one year low of $35.00 and a one year high of $73.23.

Fast Retailing Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an apparel designer and retailer in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UNIQLO Japan, UNIQLO International, GU, and Global Brands. It manufactures and retails clothing for men, women, children, and babies; and lingerie, as well as other goods and items.

