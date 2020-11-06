FY2020 Earnings Forecast for CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CORR) Issued By DA Davidson

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CORR) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson cut their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 4th. DA Davidson analyst B. Oxford now forecasts that the asset manager will earn $0.48 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.60. DA Davidson also issued estimates for CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.52) EPS.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.33).

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. TheStreet cut CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

Shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust stock opened at $3.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.69 and a 200-day moving average of $8.92. The stock has a market cap of $53.92 million, a PE ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.19. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a 52-week low of $3.89 and a 52-week high of $47.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 17.17 and a current ratio of 17.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.22%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CORR. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 255.6% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 185,457 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 133,300 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,128,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 268.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 138,186 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 100,667 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 81.3% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 128,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 57,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $429,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.65% of the company’s stock.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns critical energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from operators of our assets, primarily under triple-net participating leases, and from long term customer contracts.

