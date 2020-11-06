FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Cathay General Bancorp Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:CATY)

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) – Piper Sandler lifted their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a report released on Wednesday, November 4th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now forecasts that the bank will earn $2.63 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.41. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cathay General Bancorp’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.40 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 29.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CATY. ValuEngine cut Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Shares of CATY stock opened at $23.88 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.01 and its 200-day moving average is $24.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.46. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52 week low of $17.58 and a 52 week high of $38.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 131,847 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,468,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,981 shares of the bank’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126 shares during the period. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Richard Sun bought 9,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $232,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $25,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

