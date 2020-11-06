FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $54.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “FUJIFILM is benefiting from its robust Healthcare business driven by acquisitions. The company is also heavily investing in gene therapy and regenerative medicine business. Moreover, increase in sales of mobile X-ray-imaging systems and portable ultrasound diagnostic devices are beneficial for the Healthcare division. Deals with Novavax and Dr. Reddy’s are key catalysts. Shares have outperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis. However, FUJIFILM’s prospects have been negatively impacted by the coronavirus outbreak and weakness in the Imaging and Document Solutions business. Coronavirus-induced stay-at-home orders, business shutdowns including temporary closure of retailers and cancellation of events globally have been hurting Imaging Solutions segment sales. FUJIFILM’s leveraged balance sheet is also a concern.”

Shares of OTCMKTS:FUJIY opened at $52.91 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.95 and a 200-day moving average of $47.08. The firm has a market cap of $21.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.17. FUJIFILM has a twelve month low of $36.60 and a twelve month high of $58.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. FUJIFILM had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 6.60%. Equities research analysts forecast that FUJIFILM will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation develops, produces, sells, and services imaging, healthcare and material, and document solutions worldwide. Its photo and electronic imaging solutions include color films and others, such as color negative films, single-use cameras, color reversal films, and instant films; color paper and chemicals comprising photographic paper for color prints, inkjet papers, and photofinishing chemicals; photofinishing equipment consisting of film processors/printing equipment, digital minilabs/inkjet-system dry minilabs, and thermal photo printers; digital cameras and camera accessories; and TV camera/cine, and security lenses, as well as film processing and photo printing services.

