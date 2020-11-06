fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Roth Capital

Roth Capital restated their buy rating on shares of fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.00.

NYSE FUBO opened at $14.78 on Monday. fuboTV has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $22.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $700.47 million, a P/E ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 2.01.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($2.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $44.17 million during the quarter.

About fuboTV

fuboTV Inc focuses on the provision of live TV streaming platform for sports, news, and entertainment content in Europe and the United States. Its platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

