fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Research Coverage Started at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) in a research note released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of FUBO opened at $14.78 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $700.47 million, a P/E ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 2.01. fuboTV has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $22.00.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($2.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $44.17 million for the quarter.

fuboTV Company Profile

fuboTV Inc focuses on the provision of live TV streaming platform for sports, news, and entertainment content in Europe and the United States. Its platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

