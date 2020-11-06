Frank’s International to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of ($0.09) Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts (NYSE:FI)

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Frank’s International in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 3rd. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.06). Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Frank’s International’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Frank’s International had a negative net margin of 63.77% and a negative return on equity of 9.50%. The company had revenue of $84.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Frank’s International’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Frank’s International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

FI opened at $1.76 on Friday. Frank’s International has a 52-week low of $1.49 and a 52-week high of $5.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.14. The company has a market cap of $398.01 million, a P/E ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.30.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FI. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Frank’s International by 49.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,689 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 4,541 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Frank’s International in the second quarter valued at $39,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Frank’s International in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Frank’s International by 20.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,466 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Frank’s International by 414.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 41,393 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 33,343 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.26% of the company’s stock.

About Frank’s International

Frank's International N.V. provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Tubular Running Services, Tubulars, and Cementing Equipment.

