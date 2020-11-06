Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) Forecasted to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of ($0.09) Per Share

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial reduced their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Frank’s International in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 3rd. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now expects that the pipeline company will earn ($0.09) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.06). Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Frank’s International’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Frank’s International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

FI stock opened at $1.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.78 and a 200-day moving average of $2.14. Frank’s International has a 12 month low of $1.49 and a 12 month high of $5.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $398.01 million, a P/E ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.30.

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Frank’s International had a negative net margin of 63.77% and a negative return on equity of 9.50%. The firm had revenue of $84.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Frank’s International’s revenue was down 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Frank’s International by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,331,503 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,049,000 after acquiring an additional 27,586 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Frank’s International by 15.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,504,462 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,355,000 after acquiring an additional 199,915 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Frank’s International by 6.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,423,209 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,686,000 after acquiring an additional 90,805 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Frank’s International by 40.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 729,367 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 209,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Frank’s International by 31.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 649,801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 155,978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.26% of the company’s stock.

Frank’s International Company Profile

Frank's International N.V. provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Tubular Running Services, Tubulars, and Cementing Equipment.

