Frank’s International Forecasted to Earn Q4 2020 Earnings of ($0.09) Per Share (NYSE:FI)

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial lowered their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Frank’s International in a report issued on Tuesday, November 3rd. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now expects that the pipeline company will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.06). Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Frank’s International’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Frank’s International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

NYSE FI opened at $1.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $398.01 million, a PE ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.30. Frank’s International has a twelve month low of $1.49 and a twelve month high of $5.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.14.

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $84.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.37 million. Frank’s International had a negative return on equity of 9.50% and a negative net margin of 63.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Frank’s International by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,331,503 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,049,000 after acquiring an additional 27,586 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Frank’s International by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,504,462 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after acquiring an additional 199,915 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Frank’s International by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,423,209 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,686,000 after acquiring an additional 90,805 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Frank’s International by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 729,367 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 209,684 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Frank’s International by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 649,801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 155,978 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.26% of the company’s stock.

Frank’s International Company Profile

Frank's International N.V. provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Tubular Running Services, Tubulars, and Cementing Equipment.

