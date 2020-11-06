Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Stock Holdings Lifted by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,607 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,532 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Franklin Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $592,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Franklin Resources by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,258,971 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $21,012,000 after purchasing an additional 393,627 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Franklin Resources by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,642,060 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $468,703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,163,122 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Franklin Resources by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 37,952 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. acquired a new position in Franklin Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,003,000. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on BEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Franklin Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Franklin Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.25.

In other Franklin Resources news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 1,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $40,011.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,217.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BEN stock opened at $20.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a current ratio of 4.20. The company has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.53. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.91 and a 52 week high of $29.05.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The closed-end fund reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 14.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

