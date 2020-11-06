Franchise Group, Inc. (NYSE:FRG) Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $2.70 Per Share

Franchise Group, Inc. (NYSE:FRG) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley cut their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Franchise Group in a report released on Thursday, November 5th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now anticipates that the company will earn $2.70 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.80. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Franchise Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.17 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FRG. Zacks Investment Research lowered Franchise Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Franchise Group in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research initiated coverage on Franchise Group in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Franchise Group in a report on Monday, August 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Franchise Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.60.

Shares of Franchise Group stock opened at $25.50 on Friday. Franchise Group has a twelve month low of $5.75 and a twelve month high of $28.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.78.

Franchise Group (NYSE:FRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $512.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.00 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%.

In other Franchise Group news, CEO Brian Randall Kahn acquired 149,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.99 per share, for a total transaction of $3,743,127.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,189 shares in the company, valued at $4,452,943.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 49,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 6,976 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Franchise Group by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 878,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,273,000 after purchasing an additional 137,757 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Franchise Group by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Franchise Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 46.9% in the third quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 197,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,997,000 after acquiring an additional 62,930 shares in the last quarter.

Franchise Group Company Profile

Franchise Group, Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor operator, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through 4 segments: Liberty Tax, Buddy's, Sears Outlet, and Vitamin Shoppe. The company provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada; and franchises and operates rent-to-own stores that lease durable goods, such as electronics, residential furniture, appliances, and household accessories to customers.

