Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) Insider Sells $103,413.60 in Stock

Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) insider Steven P. Peltzman sold 2,710 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total transaction of $103,413.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,901.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ FORR opened at $39.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $749.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.12, a PEG ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.01. Forrester Research, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.45 and a 52 week high of $50.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Get Forrester Research alerts:

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.52. Forrester Research had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 7.63%. As a group, research analysts expect that Forrester Research, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FORR. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Forrester Research by 160.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Forrester Research by 213.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 309.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,227 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. 56.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Forrester Research from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Forrester Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Forrester Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

About Forrester Research

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research, data, and advisory services company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Products, Research, and SiriusDecisions segments. Its primary syndicated research product is Research, which offers clients with access to its research designed to inform their strategic decision-making.

Further Reading: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Forrester Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forrester Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.