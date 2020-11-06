Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Upgraded by Barrington Research to “Outperform”

Barrington Research upgraded shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. Barrington Research currently has $4.50 price target on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Fluent’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Fluent in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Fluent from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Fluent from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.08.

FLNT opened at $2.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $211.45 million, a PE ratio of 69.27 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.64 and a 200-day moving average of $2.28. Fluent has a 52 week low of $1.02 and a 52 week high of $3.90.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Fluent had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 0.97%. Equities analysts anticipate that Fluent will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Fluent news, CEO Ryan Schulke purchased 14,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.32 per share, for a total transaction of $34,602.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,443,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,949,592.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Matthew Conlin purchased 14,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.32 per share, with a total value of $33,503.12. Following the purchase, the president now directly owns 6,040,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,014,656. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLNT. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Fluent in the first quarter worth $116,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fluent in the second quarter worth $128,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Fluent by 157.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 117,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 71,597 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fluent by 106.4% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 129,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 66,800 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fluent by 6.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 618,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 39,256 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.72% of the company’s stock.

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company also offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers. It delivers data and performance-based marketing executions to approximately 500 consumer brands, direct marketers, and agencies across a range of industries, including financial products and services, media and entertainment, health and wellness, staffing and recruitment, and retail and consumer Fluent, Inc is headquartered in New York, New York.

