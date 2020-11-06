Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Director Michael J. Burdiek Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Director Michael J. Burdiek sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $362,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,573,460. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Five9 stock opened at $163.30 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $137.11 and a 200-day moving average of $116.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 9.32 and a quick ratio of 9.32. The company has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of -308.11 and a beta of 0.50. Five9, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.51 and a 1-year high of $167.17.

Get Five9 alerts:

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 8.54%. The business had revenue of $112.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Five9, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FIVN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Five9 from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Five9 from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Stephens upgraded Five9 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Five9 from $108.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on Five9 from $110.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.46.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Five9 during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Five9 by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 during the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 during the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 during the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. 99.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for digital engagement channels between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.