Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of ($2.08) Per Share

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) – Research analysts at Wedbush lifted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($2.08) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($2.44). Wedbush also issued estimates for Five Prime Therapeutics’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.27) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.59) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.45) EPS.

Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.14). Five Prime Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 579.41% and a negative return on equity of 71.64%.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on FPRX. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim raised shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Five Prime Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.63.

Shares of FPRX opened at $5.15 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.63 million, a P/E ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.88. Five Prime Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.75 and a 52 week high of $7.34.

In other news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 345,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.04 per share, with a total value of $1,740,014.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Five Prime Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Five Prime Therapeutics by 604.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 5,529 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Five Prime Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Five Prime Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in Five Prime Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $109,000. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Five Prime Therapeutics Company Profile

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of innovative protein therapeutics. The company's product candidates comprise Bemarituzumab, an antibody that inhibits fibroblast growth factor receptor 2b, or FGFR2b, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials to treat patients with gastric or gastroesophageal junction and GEJ cancer; and FPA150, a CD8 T cell checkpoint inhibitor antibody that is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial that targets B7-H4 in various cancers, as well as FPT155, a soluble CD80 fusion protein, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial that enhances co-stimulation of T cells through CD28.

