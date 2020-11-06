Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($2.53) Per Share (NASDAQ:FPRX)

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink reduced their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink analyst J. Chang now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($2.53) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($2.32). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Five Prime Therapeutics’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.71) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($2.03) EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on FPRX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Five Prime Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded Five Prime Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Guggenheim upgraded Five Prime Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Five Prime Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Five Prime Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.63.

Shares of FPRX opened at $5.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.99 and a 200-day moving average of $4.86. The company has a market cap of $188.63 million, a PE ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.88. Five Prime Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.75 and a one year high of $7.34.

Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.14). Five Prime Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 71.64% and a negative net margin of 579.41%.

In other news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 345,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.04 per share, with a total value of $1,740,014.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FPRX. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 167.5% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 60,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 37,768 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 158,805 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 49,117 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 63,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 538,789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 22,965 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,257 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685 shares during the period. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of innovative protein therapeutics. The company's product candidates comprise Bemarituzumab, an antibody that inhibits fibroblast growth factor receptor 2b, or FGFR2b, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials to treat patients with gastric or gastroesophageal junction and GEJ cancer; and FPA150, a CD8 T cell checkpoint inhibitor antibody that is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial that targets B7-H4 in various cancers, as well as FPT155, a soluble CD80 fusion protein, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial that enhances co-stimulation of T cells through CD28.

