First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 125,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,093 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned 0.31% of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF worth $4,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 581,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,046,000 after purchasing an additional 41,411 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 322,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,961,000 after purchasing an additional 5,658 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 278,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,603,000 after purchasing an additional 39,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 139.6% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 11,218 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ RDVY opened at $34.53 on Friday. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $21.33 and a twelve month high of $36.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.63.

