FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $15.00 price target on the information security company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “FireEye’s prospects are driven by strong growth in Platform, Cloud Subscription, Managed Services and Mandiant Consulting services. Moreover, significant momentum in Mandiant Professional Services is expected to aid top-line growth. Further, rising customer accounts are likely to boost revenues. Solid adoption of the Helix platform is a key catalyst. Moreover, its upbeat revenue and earnings guidance for 2020 makes us optimistic. However, a fall in appliance-hardware sales remains an overhang on deferred revenues. The company expects the coronavirus pandemic to affect contract length significantly, at least in the near term. In the wake of the pandemic, FireEye withdrew its billings and operating cash-flow guidance for 2020 and refrained from providing the same for the fourth quarter. Shares have underperformed the industry year to date.”

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of FireEye in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of FireEye from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of FireEye from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of FireEye from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of FireEye from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FireEye currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.83.

Shares of FEYE opened at $15.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of -15.23 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.02. FireEye has a fifty-two week low of $7.54 and a fifty-two week high of $18.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The information security company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.16. FireEye had a negative net margin of 23.48% and a negative return on equity of 13.79%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FireEye will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Alexa King sold 43,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $698,980.59. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 474,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,603,741.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of FireEye by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 81,356 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of FireEye by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 249,899 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of FireEye by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 40,500 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of FireEye by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,180 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of FireEye by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 23,940 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. 76.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About FireEye

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks in organizations. The company provides network, email, endpoint, and cloud security solutions, as well as customer support and maintenance services. It also offers Helix Security Platform, a cloud-hosted security platform; Security Validation Platform against cyber attacks; Dynamic Threat Intelligence cloud, a bi-directional cloud-based service; and Mandiant Threat Intelligence that offers subscriptions to threat intelligence reports to organizations for defending cyber threats.

