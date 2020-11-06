Financial Review: Tronox (NYSE:TROX) and Beard (NYSE:BRCOQ)

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) and Beard (OTCMKTS:BRCOQ) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Tronox and Beard’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tronox 0.54% 12.07% 1.81% Beard N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Tronox and Beard’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tronox $2.64 billion 0.64 -$109.00 million $0.47 24.89 Beard N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Beard has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Tronox.

Volatility and Risk

Tronox has a beta of 2.95, suggesting that its stock price is 195% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Beard has a beta of -8.03, suggesting that its stock price is 903% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

55.2% of Tronox shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Tronox shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 43.1% of Beard shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Tronox and Beard, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tronox 1 1 2 0 2.25 Beard 0 0 0 0 N/A

Tronox presently has a consensus price target of $9.75, suggesting a potential downside of 16.67%. Given Tronox’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Tronox is more favorable than Beard.

Summary

Tronox beats Beard on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tronox Company Profile

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines, and beneficiation and smelting operations. Its products include TiO2, zircon, and pig iron, as well as feedstock and other products comprising rutile prime, ilmenite, chloride slag, and other mining products. The company's products are used for the manufacture of paints, coatings, plastics, and paper, as well as a range of other applications. Tronox Holdings plc is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

Beard Company Profile

The Beard Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in carbon dioxide, oil and gas, coal reclamation, and e-commerce businesses in the United States. The company's Carbon Dioxide segment produces and sells carbon dioxide gas in Colorado and New Mexico. Its Oil and Gas segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of oil and gas. This segment owns non-operated working interests or overriding royalty interests in producing wells in Colorado and Wyoming; and undeveloped oil and gas leases in such states and in Mississippi. The company's Coal Reclamation segment operates coal fines reclamation facilities; and provides slurry pond core drilling services, fine coal laboratory analytical services, and consulting services. Its e-Commerce segment holds Voucher patent that is offered under royalty basis. The company was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. On October 12, 2012, The Beard Company, Inc. filed a voluntary petition for liquidation under Chapter 7 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Oklahoma. Beard Co. is in liquidation.

