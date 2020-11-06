Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Purchased by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,674 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,364 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $2,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FIS. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 71.0% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 628.0% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 182 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 93.8% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 282 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Asif Ramji sold 15,020 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.07, for a total transaction of $2,163,931.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Keith W. Hughes sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.40, for a total transaction of $757,000.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,759 shares of company stock worth $4,526,737. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $132.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $82.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -736.61, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $142.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.73. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.68 and a 12-month high of $158.21.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 11th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FIS shares. Stephens upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $164.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $164.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Fidelity National Information Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.56.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

