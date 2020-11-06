Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Price Target Raised to $61.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $61.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.20% from the company’s current price.

FATE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.80.

Shares of NASDAQ FATE opened at $49.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of -32.00 and a beta of 1.77. Fate Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $12.59 and a 52 week high of $51.45.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $7.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 881.86% and a negative return on equity of 38.64%. Fate Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 211.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.40) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fate Therapeutics will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Cindy Tahl sold 29,199 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total value of $1,467,249.75. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 128,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,468,029.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 21.41% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 342.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $103,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $118,000. 98.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development includes FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and B-cell lymphoma, FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and CLL, FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma, FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, FT819 to treat B-cell malignancies, and FT-ONO1 to treat hematologic malignancies; and FT500, FT516, and FT-ONO2 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

