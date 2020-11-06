Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Capital Advisors Inc. OK

Capital Advisors Inc. OK cut its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 16.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,808 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 367 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Facebook were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the third quarter valued at $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 262.5% in the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 58.2% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.
FB opened at $294.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $839.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.56, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $264.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.71. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.10 and a 52 week high of $304.67.
In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.39, for a total value of $296,154.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,093,132.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.95, for a total value of $3,853,684.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,719 shares of company stock worth $9,621,254 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on Facebook from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.84.
Facebook Profile
Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.
