Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Capital Advisors Inc. OK

Capital Advisors Inc. OK cut its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 16.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,808 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 367 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Facebook were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the third quarter valued at $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 262.5% in the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 58.2% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

FB opened at $294.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $839.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.56, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $264.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.71. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.10 and a 52 week high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $21.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.78 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.39, for a total value of $296,154.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,093,132.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.95, for a total value of $3,853,684.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,719 shares of company stock worth $9,621,254 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on Facebook from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.84.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

