Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Bought by OneAscent Financial Services LLC

OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,463 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,319 shares during the period. Facebook comprises about 0.9% of OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FB. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook by 58.2% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Facebook by 262.5% in the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,806 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Saturday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.24, for a total value of $471,799.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.33, for a total transaction of $107,918.58. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,016.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,719 shares of company stock worth $9,621,254 in the last quarter. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB opened at $294.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $839.49 billion, a PE ratio of 33.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.26. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $137.10 and a one year high of $304.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $264.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $244.71.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $21.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.78 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FB. Truist lifted their price target on Facebook from $285.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Cfra lowered shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.84.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

