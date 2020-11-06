Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Bought by OneAscent Financial Services LLC

OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,463 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,319 shares during the period. Facebook comprises about 0.9% of OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FB. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Facebook by 2.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,661,522 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,945,942,000 after acquiring an additional 412,559 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the second quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Consolidated Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.9% during the second quarter. Consolidated Capital Management LLC now owns 42,025 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,543,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the second quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.5% during the second quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 24,578 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,580,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.24, for a total transaction of $471,799.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.33, for a total transaction of $107,918.58. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,016.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,719 shares of company stock worth $9,621,254 in the last quarter. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB opened at $294.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $839.49 billion, a PE ratio of 33.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.26. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $137.10 and a one year high of $304.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $264.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $244.71.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $21.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.78 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

FB has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Cfra lowered shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.84.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

