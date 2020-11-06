Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Bought by Dock Street Asset Management Inc.

Dock Street Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,579 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for about 3.4% of Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $13,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Facebook by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 161,273,433 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $36,620,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765,562 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Facebook by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,179,742 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,490,495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431,190 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Facebook by 2.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,661,522 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,945,942,000 after buying an additional 412,559 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 16.6% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,807,293 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,362,292,000 after buying an additional 2,110,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Facebook by 2.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,178,102 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,538,212,000 after buying an additional 284,504 shares in the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $322.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. 140166 upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.84.

In other news, CTO Michael Todd Schroepfer sold 112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.09, for a total transaction of $29,354.08. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 498,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,583,197.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.54, for a total transaction of $125,900.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,266,684.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,719 shares of company stock valued at $9,621,254. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook stock opened at $294.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $839.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.26. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $304.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $264.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $244.71.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $21.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.78 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. Analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

