Extended Stay America (NASDAQ:STAY) Upgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Extended Stay America (NASDAQ:STAY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Extended Stay America stock opened at $12.46 on Monday. Extended Stay America has a fifty-two week low of $5.35 and a fifty-two week high of $15.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -155.75 and a beta of 1.89.

Extended Stay America (NASDAQ:STAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. Extended Stay America had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a positive return on equity of 7.99%. The firm had revenue of $230.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.33 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Extended Stay America will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of May 4, 2020, the company had a network of 634 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third party franchisees.

