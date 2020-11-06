ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) CEO Rohit Kapoor Sells 45,511 Shares

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 45,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $3,549,858.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 256,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,999,278. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:EXLS opened at $80.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.10. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.61 and a 52-week high of $81.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 35.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.93.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. ExlService had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $241.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. ExlService’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EXLS. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of ExlService in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on ExlService from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ExlService in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub upgraded ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ExlService from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.11.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of ExlService in the second quarter worth about $428,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of ExlService by 5.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,058,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,087,000 after acquiring an additional 55,378 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in shares of ExlService in the second quarter worth about $273,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ExlService by 4.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,113,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,576,000 after acquiring an additional 46,043 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of ExlService by 69.5% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 6,480 shares during the period. 95.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

