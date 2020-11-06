Exco Technologies (OTCMKTS:EXCOF) Price Target Raised to $8.25

Exco Technologies (OTCMKTS:EXCOF) had its target price upped by Scotiabank from $7.00 to $8.25 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
OTCMKTS EXCOF opened at $5.59 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.93. Exco Technologies has a twelve month low of $3.10 and a twelve month high of $6.50.
About Exco Technologies
