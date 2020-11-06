Exco Technologies (OTCMKTS:EXCOF) Price Target Raised to $8.25

Exco Technologies (OTCMKTS:EXCOF) had its target price upped by Scotiabank from $7.00 to $8.25 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS EXCOF opened at $5.59 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.93. Exco Technologies has a twelve month low of $3.10 and a twelve month high of $6.50.

About Exco Technologies

Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions. The Casting and Extrusion segment designs, develops, and manufactures die-casting and extrusion tooling and consumable parts for aluminum die-casting and aluminum extrusion machines.

