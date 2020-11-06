Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) (FRA:EVK) PT Set at €26.50 by Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €26.50 ($31.18) price objective on Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) (FRA:EVK) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on EVK. Independent Research set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley set a €28.50 ($33.53) target price on shares of Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on shares of Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €25.67 ($30.20).

Shares of FRA:EVK opened at €21.74 ($25.58) on Tuesday. Evonik Industries AG has a fifty-two week low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a fifty-two week high of €32.97 ($38.79). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €22.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of €23.10.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business worldwide. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemicals, quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, and animal nutrition and healthcare products.

