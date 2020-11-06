Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Updates FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.03–0.01 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.1. The company issued revenue guidance of $267.8-268.2 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $265.13 million.Everbridge also updated its FY20 guidance to ($0.03)-($0.01) EPS.

EVBG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Everbridge from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Everbridge from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Bank of America cut Everbridge from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $162.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and set a $180.00 price target (up from $119.00) on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $148.92.

Shares of EVBG stock opened at $117.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.89. Everbridge has a 12-month low of $76.14 and a 12-month high of $165.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $71.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.56 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 18.80% and a negative net margin of 30.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Everbridge will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Jaime Wallace Ellertson sold 7,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.92, for a total transaction of $1,196,825.76. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 128,931 shares in the company, valued at $19,587,197.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 5,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.12, for a total value of $843,400.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,017.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,735 shares of company stock worth $5,061,144. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

