Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Releases Q4 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) updated its fourth quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.01-0.03 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $72.3-72.7 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $72.51 million.Everbridge also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to -0.03–0.01 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on EVBG. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Everbridge from $118.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Everbridge from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Bank of America cut shares of Everbridge from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $162.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Everbridge from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Everbridge from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Everbridge currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $148.92.

NASDAQ EVBG opened at $117.98 on Friday. Everbridge has a 52 week low of $76.14 and a 52 week high of $165.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $123.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.89.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $71.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.56 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 18.80% and a negative net margin of 30.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Everbridge will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Vernon Irvin sold 11,381 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.89, for a total transaction of $1,444,135.09. Also, CEO David Alexander Meredith sold 2,774 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.48, for a total value of $345,307.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $655,636.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,735 shares of company stock valued at $5,061,144. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

