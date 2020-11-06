European Assets Trust PLC (LON:EAT) Insider Purchases £955.84 in Stock

European Assets Trust PLC (LON:EAT) insider John (Jack) Perry CBE purchased 928 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 103 ($1.35) per share, for a total transaction of £955.84 ($1,248.81).

LON:EAT opened at GBX 105 ($1.37) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $374.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34. European Assets Trust PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 62.40 ($0.82) and a twelve month high of GBX 112 ($1.46). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 104.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 98.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 8th were given a dividend of GBX 1.76 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. European Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.28%.

European Assets Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by F&C Investment Business Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of small and mid cap companies with a market capitalization below that of the largest company in the Euromoney Smaller European Companies (ex UK) Index or below Euro 2.5 billion.

