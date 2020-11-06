Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for CyrusOne Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:CONE)

CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of CyrusOne in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $3.89 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.95. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CyrusOne’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.06 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.39 EPS.

CONE has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of CyrusOne in a report on Thursday, August 6th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on CyrusOne from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. TD Securities initiated coverage on CyrusOne in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on CyrusOne from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on CyrusOne from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.13.

Shares of NASDAQ CONE opened at $73.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -283.03, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.61 and a 200-day moving average of $75.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. CyrusOne has a fifty-two week low of $43.72 and a fifty-two week high of $86.77.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($1.23). CyrusOne had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a positive return on equity of 1.23%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in CyrusOne in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in CyrusOne in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in CyrusOne by 108.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CyrusOne by 108.5% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in CyrusOne in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

In other CyrusOne news, EVP Kevin L. Timmons sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total value of $416,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,066,816. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 1st. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is 56.20%.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

