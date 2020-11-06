Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Trex Company, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:TREX)

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti raised their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Trex in a report issued on Monday, November 2nd. Truist Securiti analyst K. Hughes now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $1.55 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.47. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Trex’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.92 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TREX. Exane BNP Paribas raised Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Trex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. BNP Paribas raised Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Benchmark cut Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Trex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Trex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.39.

TREX stock opened at $77.34 on Wednesday. Trex has a twelve month low of $28.11 and a twelve month high of $81.23. The stock has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.90 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.47.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. Trex had a return on equity of 36.64% and a net margin of 21.41%. The firm had revenue of $232.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $890,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Trex by 100.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 42,148 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after purchasing an additional 21,124 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Trex during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $305,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Trex by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 12,960 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Trex by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,540 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 6,030 shares during the last quarter. 99.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP William R. Gupp sold 7,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.16, for a total transaction of $508,006.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories for residential and commercial decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; and Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system for grooved boards; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

