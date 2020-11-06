Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Genpact Limited’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:G)

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) – Equities researchers at William Blair cut their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for Genpact in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 3rd. William Blair analyst M. Nolan now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.42. William Blair also issued estimates for Genpact’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $935.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $903.78 million. Genpact had a return on equity of 22.43% and a net margin of 8.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Genpact from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Genpact from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Genpact from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.89.

Shares of G stock opened at $38.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Genpact has a 52-week low of $19.41 and a 52-week high of $45.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.0975 per share. This is a positive change from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 8th. Genpact’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Genpact in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genpact in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Genpact in the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Genpact in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Genpact in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

