Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $14.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Equinor is one of the premier integrated energy companies in the world, with operations spreading across 30 countries. The company had made 16 commercial oil and gas discoveries in 2019, suggesting a significant increase from 2018’s nine discoveries. Also, at the end of Q3, the energy giant completed 13 commercial discoveries. Some of the notable discoveries were made at the U.S. Offshore Gulf of Mexico and Brazil’s Santos basin. All the new discoveries are likely to aid Equinor reach its compound annual oil-equivalent production growth rate of 3% through 2026 from 2019. But, the firm’s Q3 earnings decline year over year. The deterioration was owing to a decline in liquid & gas prices, partially offset by ramped-up production from U.K.’s new fields. Also, the company’s balance sheet has significant debt exposure.”

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on EQNR. Pareto Securities cut Equinor ASA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. CSFB reissued an outperform rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Equinor ASA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equinor ASA presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.00.

EQNR opened at $13.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.86. Equinor ASA has a 52-week low of $8.41 and a 52-week high of $21.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.97 billion, a PE ratio of -13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.89%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQNR. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 26.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,458,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,079,000 after acquiring an additional 719,688 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 0.8% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,158,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,256,000 after acquiring an additional 17,940 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 38.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 969,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,627,000 after acquiring an additional 268,823 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Equinor ASA in the second quarter worth $13,110,000. Finally, Putnam FL Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 149.7% in the second quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 785,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,368,000 after acquiring an additional 470,734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

