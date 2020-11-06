Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) SVP Sells $268,626.78 in Stock

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) SVP Stuart Tison sold 3,566 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $268,626.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,991 shares in the company, valued at $4,971,102.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Entegris stock opened at $84.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.14 and its 200-day moving average is $65.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 4.63. Entegris, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.12 and a 1 year high of $85.70. The company has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.37 and a beta of 1.28.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. Entegris had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 26.54%. The company had revenue of $481.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 28th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Entegris’s payout ratio is currently 16.58%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Entegris from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Entegris from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, CL King increased their price objective on shares of Entegris from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.88.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Entegris by 91.7% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 13,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 6,270 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Entegris by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 43,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 23,463 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Entegris by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 212,921 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,573,000 after purchasing an additional 14,996 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Entegris by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 5,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Entegris by 110.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 229,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,269,000 after purchasing an additional 120,456 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

