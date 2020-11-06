Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) (BIT:ENEL) Given a €9.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) (BIT:ENEL) has been assigned a €9.00 ($10.59) price target by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ENEL. Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.20 ($9.65) target price on shares of Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €8.20 ($9.65) target price on shares of Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.70 ($10.24) price target on Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €9.30 ($10.94) price objective on Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.00 ($9.41) target price on Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €8.41 ($9.89).

Enel SpA has a 1 year low of €4.16 ($4.89) and a 1 year high of €5.59 ($6.58).

Enel SpA operates as an integrated electricity and gas operator worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and distribution grids; and designs, constructs, and operates merchant lines.

