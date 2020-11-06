Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) will announce $0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Encore Wire’s earnings. Encore Wire reported earnings per share of $0.50 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 32%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Encore Wire will report full year earnings of $3.17 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.80 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Encore Wire.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.27. Encore Wire had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 7.43%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WIRE shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Encore Wire from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Encore Wire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Sidoti upped their price objective on shares of Encore Wire from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WIRE. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,614 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Wire during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,135 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 6,288 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 654,347 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,476,000 after purchasing an additional 34,889 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,520 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WIRE stock opened at $48.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.37. Encore Wire has a twelve month low of $38.01 and a twelve month high of $60.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 1.24.

Encore Wire Company Profile

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables that are metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

