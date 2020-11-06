Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) Price Target Lowered to $54.00 at Oppenheimer

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) had its price objective decreased by Oppenheimer from $55.00 to $54.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the asset manager’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Encore Capital Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $2.34 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $8.82 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $2.13 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.29 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.75 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.90 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $10.06 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ECPG. Northland Securities started coverage on Encore Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Encore Capital Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Encore Capital Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Encore Capital Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a hold rating on shares of Encore Capital Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.00.

NASDAQ:ECPG opened at $32.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 5.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. Encore Capital Group has a twelve month low of $15.27 and a twelve month high of $49.01.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The asset manager reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $403.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.07 million. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 14.23%. Encore Capital Group’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Encore Capital Group will post 8.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ECPG. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Encore Capital Group during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Encore Capital Group by 280.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,084 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Encore Capital Group during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Encore Capital Group by 146.3% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,081 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the period.

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

