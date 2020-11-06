Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) Price Target Lowered to $85.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) had its price target decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $89.00 to $85.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $83.00 to $70.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Encompass Health currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $85.53.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Encompass Health has a fifty-two week low of $40.86 and a fifty-two week high of $59.29.

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

See Also: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.