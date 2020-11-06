Emera Incorporated (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Emera Incorporated (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.33.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Emera from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Emera from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

Shares of Emera stock opened at $41.67 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.35. Emera has a twelve month low of $29.37 and a twelve month high of $46.35.

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company is also involved in gas transmission and utility energy services businesses; and the provision of energy marketing, trading, and other energy asset management services.

