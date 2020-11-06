Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Acquired by Pendal Group Limited

Pendal Group Limited raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 117.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,319 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,566 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 153.8% in the second quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 75.0% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 79.9% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Melissa S. Barnes sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.01, for a total transaction of $755,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,580 shares in the company, valued at $3,560,815.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LLY. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.93.

Shares of LLY opened at $145.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $145.54 and its 200-day moving average is $152.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $139.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.27. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $111.00 and a fifty-two week high of $170.75.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.17). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.01%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

