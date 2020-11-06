Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) PT Raised to $150.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $149.00 to $150.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the game software company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 26th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $133.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $143.26.

NASDAQ EA opened at $128.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.85. The company has a market cap of $37.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.94. Electronic Arts has a 1 year low of $85.69 and a 1 year high of $147.36.

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.45, for a total value of $110,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,008,933.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Kenneth A. Barker sold 14,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.31, for a total transaction of $1,995,186.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,984.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 578,809 shares of company stock valued at $73,149,749. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 249.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,233,454 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $291,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594,927 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 5,153 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter worth about $516,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,322 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,108,841 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $144,604,000 after acquiring an additional 6,526 shares during the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

